PENCE POUNCES: Former VP Brutally Torches Trump Policy As “Identical To Joe Biden’s”





Former Vice President Mike Pence took a direct shot against his ex-boss, Donald Trump, in a podcast appearance during which he touched on the need to reform Social Security and Medicaid.

“Remember, Joe Biden’s policy is insolvency,” Pence said on The Dispatch podcast. “In fairness, my old running mate’s policy is identical to Joe Biden’s: That we’re never even gonna talk about Social Security and Medicare. I think we owe my three granddaughters better than that.”

“If we just stay on the trajectory we’re on, Sarah, $32 trillion will go to $150 trillion in the next 30 years. And if you wait to deal with it at that point, budget experts will tell you — left, right, and center — you only have bad choices. You’re either cutting programs that people really rely on, or you’re gonna double middle class taxes and probably introduce a European style taxation system called a VAT,” Pence continued.

“So, it’s the only way that the numbers work. But if you introduce common sense and compassionate reforms for Americans under the age of 40 now, and you communicate that to the American people, we can stave off that debt crisis and put our country back on a path of fiscal solvency.”

Pence is among a plethora of other Republicans considering throwing their hat in the 2024 ring. While once one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, Pence soured on Trump – and vice versa – following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)