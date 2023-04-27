NO CIVILITY ALLOWED: Yesh Atid MK Wishes Well To Right-Wing Friends, Forced To Delete It





Yesh Atid MK Moshe Turpaz wrote a message of support to his right-wing friends on Wednesday but was forced to delete it by “party orders.”

Turpaz wrote: “An unpopular opinion – the million-man march is an important thing – even if ‘only’ a quarter of a million show up. I’ll have quite a few friends there. That’s how it is to live in two worlds. [Turpaz is religious and wears a kippah.]

“A sector that goes out to demonstrate its values buys the right to demand more from its elected officials. Good luck friends. Love you. We’re brothers!”

By the next day, the message was deleted. Walla reporter Yaki Adamker published a screenshot of the message and wrote: “Sources in Yesh Atid told me that MK Turpaz received ‘an order’ from the party to erase the tweet.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)