ORANGE HAIR ON FIRE: Trump Claims – Against The Evidence – That Donors Are Fleeing DeSantis





In an interview with former adviser Steve Bannon, Donald Trump insisted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “failing badly” and that donors are flocking to him instead – despite records released the same week showing that DeSantis demolished Trump in fundraising, even though he hasn’t even launched his presidential campaign.

“Well, DeSanctis is failing badly,” Trump said. “Ron DeSanctimonious. I mean, you know, it’s always bad, you endorse somebody. He’s dead, he’s, he’s over, his political career. He’s going to be looking for a job. They’ll be lucky to get a job. Comes to me, begs me for a endorsement. I give it to him. He ends up winning the election, winning the nomination, winning the election by numbers that you wouldn’t believe. I mean, he was so far down, he was gone. And then they shout to him a couple of years later, Will you run against the president? ‘I have no comment.’ Now, no comment means the answer is yes, right?”

“But what’s happening is the donors are calling me right now because the donors follow the polls and when they see a guy getting clobbered — But think of it, he was a lousy politician. Because before he met me, before I gave him the endorsement. He was, he was at three,” Trump claimed.

“In fact, I will tell you off the record. Off the record except for the millions of people that watch your show,” Trump said. “But what’s happening is the donors are calling me right now because the donors follow the polls and when they see a guy getting clobbered–”

The former president also attacked DeSantis for even considering an exploratory committee for a potenital presidential run, which is expected to be launched in June, and again claimed credit for DeSantis’ political ascendency.

“You know, whether they like him or not, it doesn’t basically make any difference. But he is a warrior. There aren’t too many,” he acknowledged. “But what’s happening is the donors are calling me right now because the donors follow the polls and when they see a guy getting clobbered — But think of it, he was a lousy politician. Because before he met me, before I gave him the endorsement. He was, he was at three.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)