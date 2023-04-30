REPORT: Trump Under Investigation For $250 Million Wire Fraud – On Top Of Everything Else





Legal headaches are nothing new for the litigious – and often litigated against – former President Donald Trump, but he’s now facing stuff that he’s never dealt with before.

He’s already been indicted in Manhattan over DA Alvin Bragg’s spurious allegations against him, and he’s facing far more serious allegations in probes surrounding his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, as well as for his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

But it gets worse. Trump is reportedly also being investigated for wire fraud, which can land a person in prison for up to 20 years.

According to journalist Maggie Haberman – who perhaps has more Trumpworld connections than anyone – the ex-president is under scrutiny for raising money to fight “widespread voter fraud” despite having been told repeatedly that there was no major fraud in the 2020 election.

“Led by the special counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Mr. Trump and his aides violated federal wire fraud statutes as they raised as much as $250 million through a political action committee by saying they needed the money to fight to reverse election fraud even though they had been told repeatedly that there was no evidence to back up those fraud claims,” Haberman wrote in the New York Times.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)