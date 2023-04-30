REPORT: Trump Under Investigation For $250 Million Wire Fraud – On Top Of Everything Else

Legal headaches are nothing new for the litigious – and often litigated against – former President Donald Trump, but he’s now facing stuff that he’s never dealt with before.
He’s already been indicted in Manhattan over DA Alvin Bragg’s spurious allegations against him, and he’s facing far more serious allegations in probes surrounding his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, as well as for his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
But it gets worse. Trump is reportedly also being investigated for wire fraud, which can land a person in prison for up to 20 years.
According to journalist Maggie Haberman – who perhaps has more Trumpworld connections than anyone – the ex-president is under scrutiny for raising money to fight “widespread voter fraud” despite having been told repeatedly that there was no major fraud in the 2020 election.
“Led by the special counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Mr. Trump and his aides violated federal wire fraud statutes as they raised as much as $250 million through a political action committee by saying they needed the money to fight to reverse election fraud even though they had been told repeatedly that there was no evidence to back up those fraud claims,” Haberman wrote in the New York Times.
Trump should be worried.
I don’t think this is true but if it is I’m changing from democrat to republican
Fraudulent schemes to collect money it’s one thing but to lead a country, all he did was : mislead people, put many lives in danger, bet with everything he could put his hand on, if losts, blame it on someone else and never issued any apology of any kind until this day.
As much as I stand behind this guy’s politics, I must confess that he is a walking mussar sefer – in terms of what happens when you don’t do anything to reign in your negative midos.
I love that. Even though they were told. They were told by who? Schumer? Come on. Of course there was fraud -that is not even a question. Why do you think we saw videos of multiple places putting up paper so that we couldnt watch the vote count or of people moving crates in the middle of the night. So fraud was done without question. Actually someone was even charged in the case with fraud and convicted. Only question was how much and how large the fraud really was. I can tell you that we received write in ballets in both NY and NJ even though we moved 15 yrs ago if that tells you anything about the election system and their meticulous system.
I thought the craziness of this was obvious, but judging by the comments — “There was fraud!” — I see it’s not. Even if there wasn’t fraud (and there wasn’t, probably) what fraud did he commit by collecting money to fight alleged fraud? His claims, even if “fraudulent,” i.e. mistaken, were backed by facts everyone was privy to and could make their own decision as to whether or not they wanted to donate. Furthermore, in order to prove fraud on the transfers, they would have to prove that there wasn’t fraud in the election, which they never did.
Zetruth:
WHAT IS YOUR JEWISH NAME SO WE CAN DAVEN FOR YOU
As much as I stand behind this guy’s politics, I must confess that he is a walking mussar sefer – in terms of what happens when you don’t do anything to reign in your negative midos
AGREED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
THAT IS NOT WHY WE VOTE FOR HIM!
NEFINITELY NOT A REBBE!!!
This is the craziest wire fraud I heard of. Lets get this straight
In the article they write: they needed the money to fight to reverse election fraud even though they had been told repeatedly that there was no evidence to back up those fraud claims,” Haberman wrote in the New York Times. So Trump claims there is election fraud but he ws told repeatedly there was no election fraud.Why did Trump have to believe them
I thought the craziness of this was obvious, but judging by the comments — “There was fraud!” — I see it’s not. Even if there wasn’t fraud (and there wasn’t, probably) what fraud did he commit by collecting money to fight alleged fraud? His claims, even if “fraudulent,” i.e. mistaken, were backed by facts everyone was privy to and could make their own decision as to whether or not they wanted to donate. Furthermore, in order to prove fraud on the transfers, they would have to prove that there wasn’t fraud in the election, which they never did.
There was no evidence of trump Russia collusion yet the government wasted tens of millions of dollars on something they new was a hoax.