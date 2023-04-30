SUNDAY FUN: Police Officers Raid Mea Shearim, Remove Palestinian Flags





Police officers on Sunday raided the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem after Palestinian flags were hung in the neighborhood as well as sprayed on the walls of the neighborhood.

The police officers led Jerusalem municipality employees to the places where the flags were hung and protected them as they removed them using ladders and painted over flags sprayed on neighborhood walls.

The operation was carried out relatively undisturbed by the residents of the area, with no major riots taking place.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)