SUNDAY FUN: Police Officers Raid Mea Shearim, Remove Palestinian Flags

Police officers on Sunday raided the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem after Palestinian flags were hung in the neighborhood as well as sprayed on the walls of the neighborhood.
The police officers led Jerusalem municipality employees to the places where the flags were hung and protected them as they removed them using ladders and painted over flags sprayed on neighborhood walls.
The operation was carried out relatively undisturbed by the residents of the area, with no major riots taking place.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Boruch Hashem
All Palestinian Flags from גאנץ ארץ ישראל should be removed & utterly destroyed
It is disgusting that they fly the flag of people actively engaged in murdering Jews. It is stupid and unnecessary for the municipality to remove the flags. Let them be busy with the arabs who advocate the annihilation of the Jews!
Leave them alone! It’s a waisted effort!
Your talking about a makas tzefardeya here. you rub out one, and another ten appear somewhere else…..
Sunday fun for whom….
This must be against the halocho
Never mind supporting our enemies
It’s causing a Chilul Hashem to make secular Jews hate on charedim
Makes the majority of orthodox Jewry
hate these actions
Well at least they get there overloaded
Donkey help first
IT’s abhorrent