



The driver who swerved from her lane and collided head-on with the car carrying the Domnovitch family, causing the death of the baby of the family and critically injuring the father and son, had been up the entire night before at a rave party in the south, Kan News reported on Sunday.

The 25-year-old spent 12 hours at the party, at which she drank alcohol and did drugs, and then got behind the wheel of her car to return to her home in Rishon L’Tzion. Shortly later, she swerved from her lane and collided head-on into the car of the Domnovitch family.

She was moderately injured in the accident and is still in the hospital – under heavy guard – as she is facing charges of negligent manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Traces of marijuana and an alcohol level three times the legal limit was found in blood samples taken from her after the accident.

The father and son of the Domonovitch family are both still in serious condition, sedated and ventilated in the ICU and PICU.

