BDE: Israeli Man Collapses And Dies On El Al Flight





An Israeli man who was feeling unwell on an El Al flight from Israel to Thailand on Monday morning collapsed in the bathroom and was pronounced dead shortly later.

Passengers who were trained in emergency medicine tried to revive him but to no avail.

ZAKA Tel Aviv volunteer Yosef Dorfman, who was on the flight, said: “It was traumatic for the passengers. During the flight, a man went into cardiac arrest, and together with another medic and a doctor, we performed CPR on him, which was unsuccessful. Afterward, I took over in my role as a ZAKA volunteer and we laid him across two seats in a mechubad manner until landing.”

According to a Channel 12 News report, the niftar had told the plane’s crew earlier that he wasn’t feeling well so they moved him to the business class section and gave him water and oxygen. Later, he went to the bathroom, where he collapsed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)