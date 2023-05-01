BDE: Israeli Man Collapses And Dies On El Al Flight

An Israeli man who was feeling unwell on an El Al flight from Israel to Thailand on Monday morning collapsed in the bathroom and was pronounced dead shortly later.
Passengers who were trained in emergency medicine tried to revive him but to no avail.
ZAKA Tel Aviv volunteer Yosef Dorfman, who was on the flight, said: “It was traumatic for the passengers. During the flight, a man went into cardiac arrest, and together with another medic and a doctor, we performed CPR on him, which was unsuccessful. Afterward, I took over in my role as a ZAKA volunteer and we laid him across two seats in a mechubad manner until landing.”
According to a Channel 12 News report, the niftar had told the plane’s crew earlier that he wasn’t feeling well so they moved him to the business class section and gave him water and oxygen. Later, he went to the bathroom, where he collapsed.
This is the third fatally in flight posted in the past few months. Are any bells ringing? Can they have been vaccinated? Myocarditis going unnoticed until low cabin pressure knocks them unconscious? Wake up!
Yes everything is from hashem, but come on!
People pay 5k-10k for business and first class tickets each flight generates 100’s of thousands of dollars, with a HUGE profit for each airline yearly….
Can’t they put on each flight or at least each international flight that can’t make a emergency landing for hours above ocean or deserts some life saving devices or, etc….
How much does it cost? 20k?30k?
Isn’t worth a human life???
Multiple people die each year in flight…
It’s time to have a chance in this…
A company that generates hundreds of millions of dollars in profit may provide life savings to their clients….
bd”h.