Justice Minister Levin: “Biden Admin Is Aiding Judicial Reform Opponents”





Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Sunday evening accused the Biden administration of working in cooperation with the protesters against the government’s judicial reform plans, Walla News reported.

Speaking at a conference of Chareidi activists, Levin said: “There’s no doubt that we [the right] are at an unimaginable disadvantage. They have the courts, the attorney-general, all the heads of the economy, and the US government that works in cooperation with them on this – as you see from the things said by the people in the administration there.”

Apart from President Biden’s cold shoulder to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Levin may have been referring to a report by the Washington Free Beacon in March entitled How Taxpayer Funds Are Flowing to a Group Bankrolling Anti-Netanyahu Protests. According to the report, since 2020, the State Department has given over $38,000 to the Israeli Movement for Quality Government (MQG) organization, one of the main groups opposing Netanyahu in recent years, including the protests against judicial reform.

The State Department confirmed the funding at the time, but called the leftist NGO a “nonpartisan organization.”

“The State Department should never fund foreign partisan organizations in allied democracies,” Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told the Free Beacon at the time.

Levin admitted in the conversation that due to the resources of the reform opponents, no explanation about the judicial reform would help, because “the other side has an incredible arsenal of tools.”

Levin added: “There is no doubt that it could have been done better, there is no doubt that mistakes were made…but even if we had carried out the perfect promotion campaign, we would still be in the situation we are now.”

“I’ll explain to you why – we are dealing with a situation where the other side has an incredible arsenal of tools…they have financing in incomprehensible amounts. Add complete control over the press.”

Regarding the ongoing negotiations on judicial reform, Levin accused the opposition of failing to compromise on any part of the reform: “The opposition won’t agree to even the smallest thing. But it is better to try and exhaust this move – it will benefit everyone.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)