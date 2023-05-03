WHINER: Donald Trump Jr. Moans And Groans About Not Being On Fox News Anymore





Donald Trump Jr. isn’t happy that Fox News won’t have him on any longer, telling the “Steak for Breakfast” podcast that “censorship” is behind his nine-month-long exclusion from the network’s programs.

“I haven’t been on in nine months. Not a call, not an invite, not anything,” Trump Jr. complained. “So I understand what it appears like they’re trying to do to the America First movement. You know, Tucker was another one of those voices.”

“I’ve been watching the censorship happening, even in conservative mainstream media,” he continued. “You saw what Fox did to Tucker Carlson last week, and the week before that, it was Dan Bongino.”

He also claimed that Carlson was shown the exits after saying that former President Trump was the only person who understands foreign policy and the risks of a proxy US-Russia war.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)