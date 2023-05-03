TUCKER’S TEXTS: The One That Put Fox News Executive In A Panic, Leading To His Firing





Since Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News last week, there has been wild speculation over what could have prompted the network’s highest-rated anchor to get the boot. Now, the New York Times says it may know the answer, at least in part. The outlet released a text from Carlson that it said “set off a panic” in Fox News’ c-suites.

“The discovery of the message contributed to a chain of events that ultimately led to Mr. Carlson’s firing,” the Times wrote. “In the message, sent to one of his producers in the hours after violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Carlson described how he had recently watched a video of a group of men — Trump supporters, he said — violently attacking ‘an Antifa kid.’”

Here’s what the text message said:

“A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living [daylights] out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

The text was reportedly found during the discovery phase of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, which was settled for $787.5 million. A week later, Carlson was shown the exits.

