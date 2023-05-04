CHRISTIE UNHINGED: Blasts Trump For Threatening to Skip Debates [HEAR THE AUDIO]





Former President Donald Trump is considering skipping the 2024 GOP primary debates – not because he has a huge lead and doesn’t need them, but because he’s terrified that his opponents will shred him, according to former top confidant Chris Christie.

“I’m sorry to see that Donald Trump feels like if he gets on the stage, he’s at risk of losing his lead,” Christie said on conservative Hugh Hewitt’s radio program.

“If, in fact, his ideas are so great, if his leadership is so outstanding, then his lead will only increase if he gets on the stage, not decrease. But obviously, he’s afraid,” Christie said. “He’s afraid to get on the stage against people who are serious. And I’m sorry to see that he’s that afraid of it.”

“All he wants to do is go back and re-prosecute the 2020 election because his feelings are hurt. He’s a child in that regard,” Christie continued.

Christie added that “people should wonder why” Trump doesn’t want to debate and that the former president does not have “a lot of serious answers” to give to voters about the problems facing the country. Therefore, the easy way out is to simply skip them.

Christie, who is considering launching his own bid for the presidency, told Hewitt that he will make his decision in the next two weeks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)