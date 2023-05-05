Trump’s Top Advisers Worked For Establishment, Woke Companies





As he pushes forward in his bid to nab the GOP nomination for president in 2024, former President Donald Trump has aimed much of his ire at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to be his most potent challenger.

Primary among Trump’s attacks is that DeSantis is an “establishment” Republican – the type that Trump claims he tried rid the party of.

But Jenna Ellis, a key Trump lawyer in his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, suggested that it is Trump, not DeSantis, who is, and is surrounded by, establishment types. And she came with receipts.

“I respect President Trump, but I’m tired of his campaign hypocritically accusing Ron DeSantis of doing things THEY do,” Ellis wrote on Twitter.

“Since they insist on lying about DeSantis, I have created a running list of Team Trump’s ties to Jeb, The Swamp, and Woke corporations.”

“Trump’s 2024 campaign is led by former Bush and Swamp operatives with close ties to woke corporations,” Ellis wrote.

“Let’s start with Trump’s pollster, McLaughlin & Associates. McLaughlin was Jeb Bush’s pollster and he has been paid $3.8 million by Trump since 2016.

“In addition to Jeb Bush, Trump’s pollster has worked with: Anheuser-Busch, Pfizer,Amazon / Bezos, NY Post / Murdoch, Eric Cantor, Gates Foundation / Bill Gates

Imagine what Trump would say about DeSantis if his top advisor worked with ANY of them!”

She continued: “Donald Trump’s strategist, Susie Wiles, worked for: George H.W. Bush, Democrat Charlie Crist, Obama’s Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman.

“Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, worked for: The Bush family, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Democrat Charlie Crist, Pro-Trump impeachment Congressman Anthony Gonzalez.”

“Donald Trump’s New Hampshire State Director Trevor Naglieri worked for Jeb Bush; Donald Trump’s campaign co-chair in South Carolina is Lindsey Graham, who endorsed Jeb Bush in 2016.”

“Donald Trump’s rallies are organized by Event Strategies, Inc. Trump has paid them $377,780 so far in 2023. Their clients include: Disney, Bloomberg, Romney, McCain, Bill and Melinda Gates, HBO, Microsoft.

All this of course raises the question: Is Donald Trump part of the Swamp?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)