DEEPLY CONCERNING: Iran Has Enough Enriched Uranium For FIVE Nuclear Bombs





Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, that Iran can build five nuclear bombs with the enriched uranium they already have. The comment came during a meeting between the two defense officials in Athens, Greece, on Thursday.

“Make no mistake – Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb. So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs,” Gallant said. “Iranian progress, and enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran’s part, and could ignite the region.”

Gallant didn’t say what Israel will do about it, but security officials have made it crystal clear that they will do what they must to ensure Iran never gets its blood-stained hands on a functioning nuclear weapon.

Gallant added that Israel won’t allow Iran to continue building up its stronghold in Syria.

“Over the past six months, Iran has sent aircraft to Syria on a weekly basis, delivering weapons to be used for terrorism,” he said. “The Syrian regime should be aware that the IDF will respond forcefully to any attacks launched from its territory. We will not allow Iran to establish military power in Syria, or to build a highway for the delivery of advanced weapons to Lebanon.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)