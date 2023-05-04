DISGUISED AS WOMEN: Watch Counterterrorism Officers Enter Shechem





A fascinating video published on Palestinian social media shows Yamam counterterrorism officers entering the Shechem kasbah disguised as Arab women on Thursday morning.

Israeli security forces entered Shechem to carry out the operation in which the terrorists who killed three members of the Dee family, H’yd, were eliminated.

Israel Police also published headcam footage of the operation, in which Yamam officers can be seen throwing grenades at the building where the terrorists were hiding.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)