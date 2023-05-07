Community Engagement: A Powerful Legislative Tool at Agudah of Illinois’ Springfield Mission





Advocacy matters.

That was the clear message that came across to the 45 community leaders, school administrators, business people and concerned Chicago-area residents who made the seven hour round trip to Springfield and back on April 26th as members of Agudath Israel of Illinois’ annual legislative mission.

Despite having a tightly packed schedule as the Illinois budget negotiations wage on, Governor JB Pritzker took the time to meet with a diverse Agudah contingent representing the full spectrum of Orthodoxy, impressing them with his thorough knowledge of the mission’s agenda items and his willingness to work closely with Agudath Israel of Illinois Director of Government Affairs Rabbi Shlomo Soroka to innovate potential solutions. Both Democratic and Republican leaders, including Senate President Don Harmon, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, GOP Senate Leader John Curran, and GOP House Leader Tony McCombie, spent time with the mission, hearing from its members how agenda items including school transportation, kosher school meals and nonprofit security grants directly impact their day to day lives.

But by far the highest priority item on the mission agenda was the state’s Tax Credit Scholarship Program, which ends at the close of the calendar year. Launched in 2018, the Invest in Kids initiative has been a lifeline to both struggling parents and schools, with an average of $12,000 in scholarships provided annually per student, and the Agudah has been lobbying vigorously for its extension. Legislators found themselves significantly impacted by mission members’ personal stories of how the scholarship program had positively affected their lives, and appreciated how those in attendance had left their families and businesses for the day in order to come to Springfield.

In addition to having an opportunity to speak directly to their elected representatives, members of the mission saw for themselves just how greatly community engagement is valued in Springfield.

“We heard from one senator how his perspective has changed since he came into office, primarily because of Rabbi Shlomo Soroka and others like him who have educated him on the issues and helped him see firsthand the effect of these policies, particularly the Scholarship Tax Credit,” said mission member Rabbi A.D. Motzen, national director of government affairs at Agudath Israel of America. “Time and time again, we have seen that having people share their perspective on legislative issues helps our elected officials make decisions.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Senator Ram Villivalam, whose 8th District is home to a significant percentage of Chicago’s Orthodox community. Discussing his past and present efforts to support the Agudah agenda items, Villivalam hailed grassroots advocacy as effective political tools.

“You being here, having Shlomo [Soroka] here, has made all the difference in the world because I really rely on him, I really rely on you all as to what the pulse of the community is and what the needs are,” said Villivalam adding, “I’m thankful for that and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Being able to work closely with legislators on both side of the aisle who understand the Orthodox community’s priorities and appreciate the importance of giving children the skills and opportunities to build successful futures is truly a blessing, observed Rabbi Soroka.

“The importance of education, nutritious meals, and, of course, security, cannot be overemphasized,” said Rabbi Soroka. “We are grateful to our partners in Springfield for taking the time to meet with us and better understand our communal needs.”

