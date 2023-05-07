WATCH: American Bochurim Daven For HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky At The Kosel





A large number of American yeshivah bochurim gathered at the Kosel on Friday to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky.

HaRav Kamentsky, 98, suffered a stroke on Monday and was evacuated to a hospital in Philadephia. His cognitive skills remain intact but his motor skills were affected.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Shmuel ben Itta Ettel b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)