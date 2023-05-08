MASTER INCITER: Lieberman To Lapid & Gantz: “Stop Judicial Reform Negotiations, Clearly Illegitimate”





Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman on Monday morning called on the representatives of the Yesh Atid and National Unity parties to abandon the judicial reform negotiations at the President’s Residence.

“I call on Gantz and Lapid to immediately end the negotiations,” Lieberman wrote on Twitter. “All Netanyahu wants is to buy silence until the budget is approved.”

“From the beginning, it was clear that this wasn’t negotiation but a blame game, and by the very fact of their participation they are legitimizing something that is clearly illegitimate.”

A statement from President Isaac Herzog’s office on Thursday stated that the first round of negotiations has ended. According to the statement, the goal of the first round was “to allow the sides to present their positions on the various issues” and talks are expected to continue in the near future.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)