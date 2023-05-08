United Hatzalah Lauds Government Approval of Bill To Unify Emergency Call Numbers





United Hatzalah welcomes the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs’ unanimous approval of the bill unifying emergency phone numbers and dispatch centers.

The bill, which aims to create a single, unified phone number for medical emergencies was put forward in the previous Knesset by then Health Committee Chair MK Idit Silman, MK Moshe Gafni, and MK Yinon Azoulay and approved at the time in its first reading. Following the dispersal of the Knesset, it could not be advanced further. Yesterday it was approved unanimously by the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs, the first step before it can be brought forward once again for a first reading vote in the Knesset.

United Hatzalah President and Founder Eli Beer said: “We welcome this decision. We have advocated for this bill for a long time to improve the country’s emergency medical response system and call on everyone involved to make this bill a priority to ensure that circumstances do not once again prevent its full approval and implementation. It will save many lives in Israel.”

United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollack said: “As an organization that is dedicated to saving lives, the efficient and timely flow of information is critical to us to ensure that it reaches the medical personnel throughout the country in real time. We welcome the approval of the bill yesterday in the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs. I would like to thank the Chairman of the Finance Committee, MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni, for bringing it forward to the Committee, the Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman, and the Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs, Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, for pushing for the unanimous approval of this important bill.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)