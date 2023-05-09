DM Gallant: “Prepare For A Long Operation, Expansion Of Firing Range From Gaza”





Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday afternoon held a round of talks with the heads of regional authorities in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the outbreak of Operation Shield and Arrow overnight Monday and warned about the possibility of a prolonged operation.

Gallant said that the IDF and Shin Bet have been prepared for an operation since last Tuesday. “Already last Tuesday, I instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to be prepared for the elimination of the three terrorists who were killed overnight, who were responsible for the firing of rockets into Israel and directing many attacks in Israel.”

“We must be prepared for every scenario, including a prolonged operation and the expansion of firing ranges. It is very important that Israeli citizens under your leadership be disciplined, attentive and heed life-saving instructions. The IDF and security forces are prepared with all means on all fronts.”

Israeli security officials fear that Gaza terror groups will launch hundreds of rockets into central Israeli cities. Cities in south and central Israel have opened their bomb shelters in preparation for a major escalation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)