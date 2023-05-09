86 People Treated in Meron, No Major Incidents Reported





Since the beginning of the Lag BaOmer festivities on Mount Meron, 86 people were treated by medical teams. As of now, no major incidents have been reported.

Hundreds of United Hatzalah volunteers from across the country are operating in shifts around the clock.

United Hatzalah Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel said: “Until now, most of the people we have treated suffered from minor injuries such as contusions or weakness. 22 people were transported to Ziv Medical Center in Safed for further treatment.”