Back to School for Mayor-Elect, As Johnson Meets Jewish Communal Leaders at Chicago Yeshiva





It was an education of a different sort for Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, as the former teacher visited Yeshiva Tiferes Tzvi on May 5th, learning about the Windy City’s Orthodox Jewish community and its many local institutions and organizations.

Johnson had actively courted Chicago’s Jewish vote in the days preceding the April 4th runoff mayoral election. Shortly after his stunning victory over opponent Paul Vallas, Johnson’s transition team reached out to Agudath Israel of Illinois Director of Government Affairs Rabbi Shlomo Soroka, informing him that Johnson wanted to further develop relationships with the local Orthodox Jewish community. Given the mayor-elect’s background as an educator, the idea of orchestrating a meet-and-greet at a local yeshiva resonated with Rabbi Soroka, who appreciated the importance of emphasizing the critical role that education plays within the Jewish community, as well as introducing Johnson to the many organizations that benefit both the Jewish community and the city at large.

Arriving at Yeshiva Tiferes Tzvi in the early afternoon along with Alderman Samantha Nugent, Alderman Debra Silverman and Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita, Johnson was welcomed warmly by second graders holding Chicago city flags, with enthusiastic middle schoolers joining in with a round of applause. Menahel Rabbi Nosson Muller spoke briefly, remarking that Johnson’s visit demonstrated his respect for freedom of religion, the Orthodox community, and its educational system, while simultaneously sending a clear message that all cultures and peoples are valued in Chicago.

Johnson and the other elected officials visited classrooms in each of the school’s three divisions, as well as the onsite Netivot Academy that serves children with disabilities. Student Shlomo Friedman welcomed the visitors to the eighth grade, telling Johnson that if he had been able to control seventh and eighth graders in the classroom, he was certainly up to the task of running the City of Chicago. Johnson freely answered unscripted questions from students in all of the classes he visited, even interacting on an iPad with a nonverbal Netivot pupil.

The contingent of electeds enjoyed an informative roundtable with the heads of several communal organizations and institutions. Hatzalah Chicago co-founder and Director of Operations Simcha Frank gave an overview of the all-volunteer emergency medical corps, explaining how it serves anyone who calls for medical assistance. Frank credited the Agudah for facilitating legislation that paved the way for Hatzalah’s launch, as well as its continued support, which was particularly invaluable during the pandemic. Nurse Heidi Ida described the leading role the Agudah took running one of Chicago’s vaccine clinics at the Joan Dachs Bais Yaakov, working closely with Hatzalah Chicago and Refuah 311, while Rabbi Tzvi Bider outlined The Chicago Center’s construction plans for a federally qualified health center that will provide all area residents with affordable healthcare. Also present were Yeshiva Eitz Chaim co-founder and Rosh Mesivta Rabbi Tzvi Schnell, and Mrs. Mushky Kulek, co-founder and co-director of the Shaarei Chinuch Jewish Montessori day school.

Gifted with a black yarmulka bearing his name and the Chicago city flag, Johnson admitted to being impressed by the students’ impeccable behavior and the level of respect they showed him, standing up when he entered the room. Rabbi Soroka, who told Johnson when the election results were finalized, “You used to teach history, now you made history,” described the afternoon as both informative and productive.

“We brought our organizations to Mayor-elect Johnson at Yeshiva Tiferes Tzvi to show him who we are, what we are about and our continued efforts to make the city we love a better place,” observed Rabbi Soroka. “It was gratifying to have Mayor-elect Johnson affirm his commitment to continue working with us as close partners for the good of our community and for the good of the entire city.”