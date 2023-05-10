Is WhatsApp Listening To Your Conversations? Elon Musk Thinks So





Elon Musk had a simple message for users of the wildly popular WhatsApp messaging platform: it cannot be trusted.

Musk’s message comes after Twitter user Foad Dabiri – Twitter’s director of engineering – showed evidence that WhatsApp had been using his phone’s microphone in the background without telling him.

“WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM (and that’s just part of the timeline!) What’s going on?” Dabiri wrote.

Musk commented on the tweet, “WhatsApp cannot be trusted.” He followed it up with a standalone tweet, saying, “Trust nothing, not even nothing.”

With those four words, Musk took on fellow billionaire tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg, whose Meta Platforms acquired WhatsApp in 2014. The Zuck had previously been questioned about allegations that WhatsApp listens in to conversations to target ads at people.

In 2018, Senator Gary Peters asked him during a hearing: “Yes or no: Does Facebook use audio obtained from mobile devices to enrich personal information about its users?”

“No,” Zuckerberg replied.

In response to Dabiri and Musk, WhatsApp released a statement on Twitter: “Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp. We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate. Once granted permission, WhatsApp only accesses the mic when a user is making a call or recording a voice note or video – and even then, these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot hear them.”



So, is WhatsApp spying on you? You decide.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)