ISRAEL UNDER FIRE: Heavy Rocket Barrage In Tel Aviv Area, Rocket Intercepted Over Bnei Brak





Red alert sirens were heard in Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Netivot and multiple nearby communities early Wednesday afternoon, the first rockets to be launched from Gaza since Israel launched Operation Shield and Arrow overnight Monday.

As the rocket barrage continued, sirens were heard in the Tel Aviv area, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Rishon L’Tzion, Bat Yam, Holon and Giv’atayim. Residents reported hearing explosions in the area. Rockets were intercepted over Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv. In less than an hour, over 100 rockets were launched into Israel as of 3 p.m. Israeli time.

Many children in the Tel Aviv area were still in school and some schools instructed parents to pick up their children. A video on social media showed a father lying on top of his children on the sidewalk in Ramat Gan as a siren blared.

Dozens of rockets were fired into Israel. Nine rockets fired at Sderot were intercepted by the Iron Dome. As the rocket barrage continued, a house in Sderot suffered a direct hit but b’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries as the family had left the area, along with thousands of other residents of the Gaza border area who evacuated to other parts of Israel. The house suffered damage.

Over 40 rockets were launched at the Eshkol region in the Gaza border area and the roof of a kindergarten was hit by a rocket. Since all schools in the area are closed, there were no injuries, Baruch Hashem. The building suffered minor damage.

A 60-year-old woman in Ashdod was injured as she was running to a protected area. She was evacuated by MDA paramedics to Assuta Hospital in light condition. A spokesperson from Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon said that five people were treated at the hospital, two who were injured while running to a protected area and three who were suffering from shock.

Rockets continue to fall as Israeli fighter jets simultaneously bomb rocket launchers and mortar positions throughout the Gaza Strip.

The strikes came shortly after the IDF on Wednesday morning stuck a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror cell in Gaza preparing to launch rockets at Israel.

According to Palestinian reports, one terrorist was killed and one was critically wounded in the strike.

Following the strike, the IDF spokesperson said: “Now we started airstrikes against underground launchers. We need to prepare for rocket fire in the next few hours.”

IDF publishes footage of the strikes against the PIJ rocket launching sites across Gaza pic.twitter.com/Jh4TQhUkFk — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 10, 2023

The IDF’s Home Front Command instructed residents of the Gaza border area to remain in bomb shelters in anticipation of retaliatory attacks. Schools in the area remain closed for the second day and thousands of residents evacuated to central Israel.

Israel has been on edge awaiting a response from Islamic Jihad, with the IDF closing many of the roads near the Gaza border in fear of the launch of anti-tank missiles.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)