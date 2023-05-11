IDF Soldier Lightly Wounded In Gun Battle During Counterterrorism Op





The fight against terrorism in Yehudah and Shomron continues even amid rocket fire from Gaza, with a counterterrorism operation carried out in Yehudah and Shomron overnight Wednesday.

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives and Border Police officers arrested 15 terror suspects in raids in villages across the Shomron.

One IDF was lightly wounded in a gun battle with terrorists in the Nur Shams refugee camp. He was treated by army medics at the scene and evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

