GOOD RIDDANCE: Another Top Islamic Jihad Commander Assassinated In Gaza





An Israeli airstrike on Thursday morning in Gaza killed another top Islamic Jihad official – Ali Ghali, the commander of the terror groups. rocket forces.

Ghali had been hiding in a safehouse in Khan Younis along with two other Islamic Jihad operatives when the IAF jets struck, killing all three.

“Ghali was responsible for directing and carrying out rocket fire at Israeli territory, including the recent barrages during Operation Shield and Arrow,” the IDF said. “Ghali was considered a central figure in the organization and dealt with its routine management.”

“The strike was carried out thanks to successful intelligence, the identification of the hideout apartment, one floor where the operatives were struck — this was a very precise attack by the Air Force,” IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

There is currently no end in sight to the fighting, as terrorists and the IDF exchange fire. Islamic Jihad rockets have primarily targeted towns near the Gaza border, but have been shot as far as Tel Aviv and Beersheva. An Israeli attempt to have Egypt mediate a ceasefire was rejected by the terror group.

Israeli officials have maintained that their fight is restricted to the Islamic Jihad group and not the more dominant and well-equipped Hamas terror organization that governs the Strip. Their aim is to prevent the escalation of the conflict, while simultaneously warning that they are prepared to widen the scope of the operation if provoked by Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)