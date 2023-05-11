AMAZING: Liberals Suffer TOTAL MELTDOWN Over Trump’s CNN Town Hall





Liberals are losing their minds after CNN hosted a town hall with Donald Trump on Wednesday night, which progressives are now calling “appalling,” “brutal,” and an “[expletive] disgrace.”

During the town hall, Trump repeatedly steamrolled and mocked host Kaitlin Collins in a brutal beat-down of mainstream media talking points.

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this “town hall,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained on Twitter.

CNN insiders told Rolling Stone that the event was “appalling,” and that the network shouldn’t have given Trump “a huge platform to spew his lies.”

Another insider told the magazine that it was a “disgrace” and “1000 percent a mistake. No one [at CNN] is happy.”

Meanwhile, CNN CEO Chris Licht defended the network’s decision to host the event.

“I absolutely unequivocally believe America was served very well by what we did last night,” Licht said.

But CNN’s own media reporter, Oliver Darcy, didn’t seem quite as enamored by the town hall as Licht.

“It’s hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening,” Darcy wrote in a newsletter.

Meanwhile, Trump’s camp is ecstatic over how well it went for the former president.

“We want to thank CNN for their generous donation to President Trump’s campaign!” a Trump adviser told Rolling Stone.

“Trump should literally do this every night. Nightly CNN hits!” another said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)