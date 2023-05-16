LOSING HIS COOL: Trump Goes On Epic Rant Against DeSantis, Fox News





Fox News is treating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a legitimate 2024 presidential candidate, and Donald Trump is not happy about it one bit.

Trump, like he does on any day ending in a “y,” attacked a fellow Republican in DeSantis on Truth Social, ranting like a bone fide lunatic against Fox’s coverage of the superstar conservative governor.

“Just watching Fox News. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post,” Trump griped. “They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock. He’s even down 20 points in Florida, which was third worst in Covid, & where I got 1.2 million more votes than he did. RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info. Even said I ‘lost Iowa last time around,’ I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!”

The former president went on to complain further about Fox News’ firing of Tucker Carlson and its settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

“Page 2: Fox News is way down in the Ratings. After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be. FoxNews has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods. Without my Endorsement, he was a dead man walking. Even with Fox, he’s already pretty close to that again!” Trump raged.

