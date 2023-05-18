CHASDEI HASHEM: Arab On Chareidi Bus Line Caught With Ammunition





A Palestinian Arab who was in Israel illegally was arrested on Wednesday on a Chareidi bus line from Haifa to Bnei Brak after a box of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was transferred for interrogation on the suspicion that he was planning to carry out a terror attack in Bnei Brak, chalilah. The Shin Bet launched an investigation.

The Israel Police stated: “An illegal resident was caught near the Grand Canyon mall in Haifa under suspicious circumstances when a box containing ammunition was found near him. The illegal resident was arrested for a joint investigation by the police and Shin Bet. The background and circumstances are under investigation.”

