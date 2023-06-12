Why Did The Belzer Rebbe Say HaGefen 2x At His Grandson’s Chasunah?





An interesting shaila arose at the table of the Belzer Rebbe during the chasunah for his grandson last week at the Arena stadium in Jerusalem.

At the beginning of the seudah, the Rebbe recited Borei Pri HaGefen. Later, in the middle of the seudah, HaRav Yosef Yitzchak Schreiber, the grandson of the Gaavad of Pressburg, HaRav Simcha Bunim Sofer-Schreiber, z’tl, presented the Rebbe with bottle of aged wine, from the time of the establishment of the Machzeiki HaDas kashrus of Belz, that was mixed with the remains of a cup of wine from the previous Belzer Rebbe, HaRav Aharon Rokeach, z’tl.

The Rebbe asked that the wine be poured into a kos and then a halachic discussion began as to whether the Rebbe was obligated to recite HaGefen a second time, as paskened by the Shulchan Aruch that if one says HaGefen on wine during a seudah and wine is brought to him afterward from outside the house that he didn’t intend to drink when he said the original bracha, he must recite HaGefen again.

The discussion concluded with a decision that the Rebbe was required to recite HaGefen a second time for the special wine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)