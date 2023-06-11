19 IDF Soldiers Injured In A Traffic Accident In The Negev





Nineteen soldiers were injured, one moderately and 18 lightly, in a serious traffic accident between a bus and truck at an intersection in southern Israel on Sunday.

A bus with 39 soldiers aboard was on the way to an IDF base in the Negev. The bus driver was making a left turn at an intersection on Route 40 when a truck crashed into the front section of the bus on the driver’s side.

MDA paramedics and an IDF medic unit arrived at the scene and administered emergency medical aid to the injured soldiers and truck driver. One of the soldiers suffered chest trauma and was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in moderate condition.

The other soldiers and the truck driver were evacuated, also to Soroka Hospital, in light condition.

.(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)