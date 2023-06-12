NO LIMITS: Leftists Spit, Yell “Pig” At Likud Minister In Tel Aviv





Leftist protesters spat and cursed Energy Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Sunday evening in Tel Aviv, where he was attending a ministry event.

Protesters yelled at him “fatso” and “pig” and “Putin’s friend” on his way in and out, and also spat at him on the way out, when he was surrounded by Yasam riot police officers.

After the disturbing incident, Katz wrote on Twitter: “I participated tonight in the lighting ceremony of the 100th anniversary of the first electricity in Tel Aviv while ‘protesters of darkness’ stood there and screamed and cursed…and spat. They didn’t shy away from violence masquerading as democracy. I’ll continue building the country according to my path and vision.”

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated: “Bushah! I condemn the violence against my friend, the Energy Minister, and expect justice to be meted out to the perpetrators. The left-wing protesters crossed all red lines long ago and I call on opposition leader Lapid to call for calm before it’s too late.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated: “I condemn with disgust the protesters’ violence against my friend, Energy Minister Yisrael Katz. Violence of any kind is a dangerous and wrong thing that requires strict treatment by the enforcement agencies.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)