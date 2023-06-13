Police Complaint Filed Against Ehud Barak For Sedition & Incitement





Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzchak Kroizer on Monday filed a complaint with the Jerusalem Police against former prime minister Ehud Barak on suspicion of sedition and incitement.

Kroizer stated: “I have now filed a complaint with the Lev HaBira Police Department in Jerusalem against the failed former prime minister Ehud Barak following his words of defamation, incitement, and calls for a civil rebellion…I hope the police will summon him for an investigation and deal with these harsh words with severity.”

On Sunday, Likud MK Nissim Vaturi said that “in other countries, Barak would be a candidate for hanging. But Israel is a democratic country so he should go to prison for at least 20 years.”

