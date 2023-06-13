Mazel Tov! Kushner, Ivanka Trump Celebrate Daughter’s Bas-Mitzvah





Arabella Kushner, the daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, celebrated her bas-mitzvah over the weekend.

Arabella’s grandfather, Donald Trump, threw Arabella a pre-Bas-Mitvah dinner several weeks ago.

“Thank you, Dad and Melania, for throwing Arabella the sweetest birthday dinner at Mar-a-Logo a few weeks ago in advance of her Bat Mitzvah,” Ivanka Trump wrote. “It was very special. We love you both so much!”

The Kushners sponsored the kiddush at the Young Israel shul in Surfside this past Shabbos in honor of Arabella’s bas mitzvah.

Ivanka wrote about the bas-mitzvah: “With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude. From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella’s giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life.”

“With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend,” Ivanka Trump wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)