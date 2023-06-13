WATCH: HaRav Hirsch Greets HaRav Landau On His Return From US





The Roshei Yeshivos of Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, are known for their harmonious relationship.

One of the first people to greet HaRav Landau, upon his return from the US was HaRav Hirsch, who inquired about his trip.

HaRav Landau, who spoke at the huge Adirei HaTorah event in Philadelphia, returned to Israel on Monday.

At the end of their conversation, HaRav Landau, with noticeable effort, escorted HaRav Hirsch to the door.

