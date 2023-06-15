TEHILLIM: Accident In Ramat Eshkol: 9-Year-Old Hit By Bus, In Serious Condition





A nine-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a bus on Rechov Paaran in the Ramot Eshkol neighborhood of Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

The girl, who was on the way to school, was apparently hit by the bus as she was crossing the street.

Paramedics who were called to the scene administered emergency medical aid and evacuated her to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in serious condition, sedated and ventilated.

MDA paramedic Moshe Cordova said: “When we arrived a the scene, we saw a girl lying on the road next to a bus unconscious and suffering from severe wounds on her head and limbs. We administered emergency medical aid including sedation and ventilation and evacuated her to the hospital in serious condition.”

Israel Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, as seen in the video below:

Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of Shoshana Raizel bas Faiga b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)