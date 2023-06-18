Neis In Lod: Arab Teen Arrested On The Way To Terror Attack





Yamam counterterrorism officers and Shin Bet operatives detained a terrorist on the way to carry out a terror attack in Lod on Friday morning.

The arrest was made following intelligence information from the Shin Bet and the IDF.

The terrorist, a 16-year-old resident of Shechem, had planned an attack in retaliation for IDF counterterrorism operations in Shechem in recent weeks.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

“This morning a miracle occurred in the city when the security forces captured a Palestinian terrorist who intended to carry out a bloody attack,” said Shlomo Lahiani, head of a volunteer security organization in the city. “I praise the vigilance of the security forces but you can’t depend on a neis time and time again. I call on the residents of the city to join the various volunteering frameworks in the police and in the community.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)