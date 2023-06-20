“Masmid Of Ponevezh” Writes Chiddushei Torah While Preparing Coffee





HaGaon HaRav Chaim Berman, known as the “masmid of Yeshivas Ponevezh” goes to the yeshivah kitchen once a day to prepare himself a cup of coffee, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

But even on his coffee break, HaRav Chaim, 84, carries a pen and notebook in order not to miss any chiddushei Torah that may come to mind as he’s preparing his coffee.

Additionally, he feels his cup only halfway with hot water and the other half with cold water. Why? In order to drink it quickly and get back to learning as soon as possible.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)