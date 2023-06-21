בּור כָּרָה וַיַחְפְּרֵהוּ: Terrorists Killed In “Work Accident” In Shechem





At least two Palestinians were killed while constructing a bomb near Shechem on Tuesday evening.

According to reports on Palestinian social networks, the bomb exploded in a weapons laboratory in the Balata “refugee camp.”

A third terrorist was seriously wounded in the blast.

The terrorists were members of the Islamic Jihad terror group, which announced the deaths in a statement on Tuesday night.

Following the murderous attack in Eli on Tuesday, the IDF announced it will be bolstering security in the Shomron, with several additional battalions “in sensitive areas.”

The new battalions are in addition to the increased forces in the area that were deployed over the past several weeks.

Many reports indicate that Israel is facing an imminent operation in the Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)