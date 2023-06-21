WATCH: IDF Soldiers Seen In Video Cursing Israel, Supporting Jenin, Are Arrested





A video of five Arabic-speaking IDF soldiers cursing Israel and expressing support for Jenin went viral on Tuesday, sparking outrage and leading to the arrest of the soldiers late Tuesday night.

They were released from custody on Wednesday. A statement from the IDF said that “a military police investigation has been launched and its findings will be forwarded to the military prosecutor’s office for examination.”

Later on Wednesday, the IDF issued a statement saying that four of the soldiers were sentenced to 30 days in military prison and the fifth soldier was sentenced to 21 days.

The video surfaced a day after eight IDF soldiers and undercover officers were injured in an explosion rigged by terrorists in Jenin during a counterterrorism operation.

In the video, the soldiers are heard laughing and saying “Israel can go to hell,” and “Allah supports Jenin and Palestine.” The soldiers then say that “this video will lead you to G-d.”

The Druze and Bedouin soldiers, who serve as drivers in the Logistics Corp, filmed the video while on an IDF base in southern Israel.

Druze and Bedouin-Israelis are required to serve in the IDF.

