IDF Forces Map Eli Terrorists’ Homes, Relatives’ Entry Permits Revoked





Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday ordered the revocation of dozens of entry and work permits in Israel from the members of the families of the Hamas terrorists who carried out the murderous attack in Eli on Tuesday.

The terrorists both committed terror offenses in the past and received ridiculously short prison sentences.

Overnight Tuesday, IDF soldiers and Border Police officers carried out an operation in the terrorists’ village of Urif and mapped their homes in preparation for their demolition.

In the course of the operation, IDF forces found a lathe for manufacturing illegal weapons and destroyed it in a controlled explosion.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)