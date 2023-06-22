In Response To Terror Attack: Israel To Build 1,000 New Homes In Eli





In response to the murderous terror attack in Eli on Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich agreed on Wednesday on the immediate advancement of plans for 1,000 new housing units in the yishuv of Eli, adjacent to the site of the attack.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Our answer to terrorism is to strike back hard and build our country.”

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Gantz, who set up a temporary office at the site of the attack, said: “I spoke a short time ago with the prime minister who informed me that the government accepted our request for approval of 1,000 new housing units in Eli, in a joint decision with Ministers Smotrich and Gallant.”

“We welcome this important decision…and demand to launch a military attack against the enemy and eradicate the nests of terrorism. Special thanks to Minister Betzalel Smotrich for this important decision and other actions he accomplished for settlements. A big thank you to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for his partnership and support.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Gallant ordered the revocation of dozens of entry and work permits in Israel to relatives of the Eli terrorists. IDF forces also mapped the terrorists’ homes in preparation for their demolition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)