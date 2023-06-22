THE 3RD INTIFADA: 28 People Murdered By Terrorists In Israel Since Start Of 2023





A staggering number of 28 people were murdered in Israel in terror attacks since the beginning of the year, with the most recent attack taking the lives of four Israelis, including two teenagers.

And despite the unfathomable number of lost lives, grieving relatives, and those whose lives will never be the same due to injuries and trauma, the terrorists tried to harm many many more.

According to the Shin Bet, there were 147 “significant” terror attacks in Israel this year, of which 120 were shooting attacks, and the remainder bombings and car-ramming attacks.

In addition, B’Chasdei Hashem, security forces thwarted 357 “significant” attacks, including 300 planned shooting attacks.

It should be noted that these statistics do not include attempted stabbing attacks, which happen often, and “stone terror“ – stone-throwing attacks which occur on a daily basis on the roads of Yehudah and Shomron, and have led to serious injuries and even death.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)