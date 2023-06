A terrorist opened fire at Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint near the entrance to Jerusalem on Friday night at 2:40 a.m.

Security forces returned fire and neutralized the terrorist.

Two security guards were lightly wounded in the exchange of fire. After receiving emergency medical aid at the scene, they were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for further treatment.

The death of the terrorist was declared at the scene.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)