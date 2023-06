Terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers from a passing vehicle at a military post near Shechem in the Shomron on Sunday morning.

The soldiers returned fire and hit the vehicle but the terrorists succeeded in fleeing the scene.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to IDF soldiers. The IDF post sustained damage.

Additional IDF forces were deployed to the area and a manhunt was launched to locate the terrorists, who fled to Shechem.

