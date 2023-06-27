WATCH: New Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh Delivers 1st Shiur To Packed Beis Medrash





The new Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Levy, delivered his first shiur klali on Monday evening to over 1,500 talmidei hayeshivah.

Prior to the shiur, which began at 6 p.m., hundreds of bochurim flocked to the Beis Medrash to hear the shiur. Whoever didn’t fit into the main Beis Medrash, which has about 700 seats, was able to hear the shiur in nearby rooms through an amplification system.

HaRav Levy emphasized at the beginning of his shiur with his characteristic anavah that “there are many here who are better and greater than me and I’m not worthy to deliver a shiur to them.”

HaRav Levy also noted that all his Torah is based on the former Roshei Yeshivos Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Rozovsky, z’tl and his father-in-law HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)