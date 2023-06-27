Lapid: “Refusal To Serve In A Non-Democratic State Isn’t Insubordination”





Opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday that “people who say that they won’t serve in an army of a non-democratic state is not called insubordination.”

Lapid’s statement, made at the start of a Yesh Atid party meeting on Monday, came on the background of the resumption of a public campaign calling on army reservists to refuse call-up orders due to the government’s discussion on amending the “reasonableness” clause, a clause that even former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak said he would be willing to change.

In contrast, Benny Gantz said at the beginning of his party meeting: “I’m against refusals. I appreciate people voicing their concern but refusal should remain outside the rules of the game.”

Right-wing journalist Yinon Magal posted a letter on Tuesday that he received from a Chareidi man who said that a secular man accosted him in a supermarket in central Israel, cursing him for the fact that not all Chareidim serve in the army.

“I answered him that since yesterday, I support the position of Yesh Atid,” the man wrote.

“He asked what I meant and I explained: ‘Yesterday I heard Lapid say that he understands whoever refuses to serve in a non-democratic state. And the meaning of democracy is open to interpretation. And in my view, the state is not democratic as long as the judicial reform doesn’t pass and therefore I refuse to serve in the army.”

“He cursed me a few more times and continued on his way.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)