SURPRISING: Lieberman: “I Believe Barak, Golan & Alsheich Joined Up Against Netanyahu”





Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman was a surprising voice in the chorus of condemnations against former Police Chief Roni Alsheich after he admitted on Wednesday morning that the judicial system expected Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to resign after criminal indictments were filed against him.

“I never believed in conspiracies but in the last few days I changed my mind when I hear Ehud Barak, Yair Golan and Roni Alsheich – I believe that they joined up against Netanyahu,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman then continued by condemning the calls by Barak and Golan for civil rebellion and even illegal acts. “The calls we’ve been hearing in recent days for civil unrest and breaking the law are outrageous and unacceptable. The protestors who take to the streets week after week are normative, law-abiding people who want the best for the country,” he claimed.

“Those people who take advantage of the protest in order to return to the stage and get a few moments in the media harm the protest and its legitimacy. These things were also reflected in the riots in front of Yariv Levin’s private home, something that harms more than Levin but also the neighbors around him, most of whom oppose the ‘legal coup’ but that type of protest, which impinged on their routine, precisely in the mornings when they need to drive their children and go to work, simply moves them to the other side.”

“I expect all those who claim to lead the protest to think about the protest and not about themselves and about their desire to stand out and earn a few minutes of fame. The dangerous calls they utter could drag Israeli society and the State of Israel into a difficult place that shouldn’t be reached.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)