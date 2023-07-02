Israel Police & Rabbanim Prepare For Ohr HaChayim Hillulah





Israel Police has completed its preparations for the 280th yahrtzeit of the Ohr HaChayim HaKadosh in the Har HaZeseisim area of Jerusalem, which is taking place on Monday evening and Tuesday.

Hundreds of police officers and security forces, with the assistance of ushers, will be deployed to Har HaZesim and in the kever complex itself to maintain public order and security.

No private vehicles will be allowed entry to the Har HaZeisim area during the event. Buses (Line 51) will be available from Rechov Shmuel HaNavi to the kever complex and back on Monday evening from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This year, the Rabbanut of Israel Police, headed by Deputy Chief HaRav Rami Birchiyahu worked together with Rebbes, Roshei Yeshivos and Rabbanim in order to ensure the safety of all participants.

Rav Birchiyahu held a series of meetings last week with senior police officials and Rabbanim, including HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz, a member of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas and the head of the Ohr HaChayim institutions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)