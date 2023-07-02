WATCH: “Family Dispute?” Left-Wingers Attack Each Other At Tel Aviv Protest





Anarchists from two-left wing organizations attacked each other at a protest in Tel Aviv on Motzei Shabbos.

Members from the anti-Netanyahu government group Achim L’Neshek attacked members of the Standing Together Movement, which unites anti-“occupation” movements such as Breaking the Silence.

The Achim L’Neshek members tried to grab the other group’s sign, leading to a scuffle and calls of ‘Bushah” and “Democracy’ at one another.

One of the Standing Together members who was waving a Palestinian flag allegedly sprayed pepper spray on a member of Achim L’Neshek and was detained by the police.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)