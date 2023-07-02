IDF To Procure 3rd Squadron Of Adir F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets





Israel’s Ministry of Defense and IDF have approved a plan to procure a third squadron of “Adir” F-35 aircraft, expanding the Air Force fleet to a total of 75 F-35s.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi HaLevi and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar to acquire another 25 Adir fighter jets, the world’s most advanced stealth combat aircraft.

The new aircraft, to be manufactured by Lockheed Martin, are worth an estimated $3 billion and will be received from the US as part of the US military aid budgeted for Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)